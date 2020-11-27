StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Mirriad Advertising has raised approximately £23 million from a share issue, it announced this morning.
It has provisionally placed 57.6 million shares at 40p each.
The shares will not be issued until existing shareholders approve the move at a meeting on 15 December 2020.
If approved, the new shares will begin trading on 17 December.
Mirriad said the net proceeds would be used for general working capital purposes in line with its strategy.
The company added that it would invest in its sales capabilities and its technology team, in addition to further strengthening its balance sheet to position Mirriad to be able to service very large partners.
At 9:09am: [LON:MIRI] Mirriad Advertising Plc Ord Gbp0.00001 share price was 0p at 37.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
