StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services company Gateley said it expected to generate a higher first-half profit this year following 'resilient' performance.

The company said it expected to generate an underlying adjusted pre-tax profit before of not less than £7.0m for the six ended 31 October 2020, compared with £6.6m for the prior year.

'Following a resilient first half performance, the business has entered the second half of the financial year with a strong sense of optimism, tempered only by possible further impacts from the global pandemic and Brexit. The board looks to the future with confidence,' the company said.








At 9:40am: [LON:GTLY] Gateley Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 137p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com