Deputy chairman Naguib Kheraj will step down as chair of the audit committee and will be succeeded by independent non-executive director Phil Rivett, with effect from 1 December 2020. Kheraj will remain a member of the audit committee.
Independent non-executive director David Conner will also step down as chair of the board risk committee to be succeeded by Naguib Kheraj, with effect from 1 December 2020. Conner will remain a member of the board risk committee.
Conner will step down as a member of the governance and nomination committee and be appointed a member of the brand, values and conduct committee, with effect from 1 December.
Rivett will be appointed as a member of the governance and nomination committee.
JoséViñals, Standard Chartered group chairman, said: "Both Naguib and Phil bring considerable knowledge and experience of financial services and the regulatory and technical landscape to these Committees. I would like to thank David for his valuable contribution as chair of the board risk committee over the last four years."
