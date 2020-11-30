Interim Result

01/12/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

01/12/2020 Sosandar PLC (SOS)

01/12/2020 Ince Group PLC (The) (INCE)

01/12/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

02/12/2020 Loungers PLC (LGRS)

03/12/2020 Marlowe PLC (MRL)

03/12/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)

03/12/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)

04/12/2020 Stenprop Limited (STP)

07/12/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

07/12/2020 Vp PLC (VP.)

08/12/2020 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)

08/12/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

08/12/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

08/12/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

08/12/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)



Final Result

01/12/2020 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

01/12/2020 Urban&Civic PLC (UANC)

01/12/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

01/12/2020 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)

02/12/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

02/12/2020 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)

02/12/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)

02/12/2020 Ixico PLC (IXI)

03/12/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

03/12/2020 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)

03/12/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

08/12/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)

08/12/2020 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)

08/12/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)



AGM / EGM

01/12/2020 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)

01/12/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)

01/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)

01/12/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)

01/12/2020 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)

01/12/2020 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)

01/12/2020 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)

01/12/2020 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)

02/12/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)

02/12/2020 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)

02/12/2020 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)

02/12/2020 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)

02/12/2020 Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p (KWG)

02/12/2020 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)

02/12/2020 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)

03/12/2020 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)

03/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)

03/12/2020 Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p (KWG)

03/12/2020 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

03/12/2020 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)

03/12/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

03/12/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)

03/12/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

03/12/2020 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)

03/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

03/12/2020 Ceiba Investments Limited (CBA)

03/12/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)

03/12/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)

03/12/2020 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)

04/12/2020 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

04/12/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)

04/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)

04/12/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

04/12/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)

04/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)

04/12/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

04/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)

04/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)

04/12/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

04/12/2020 Ceiba Investments Limited (CBA)

07/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)

07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

07/12/2020 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)

07/12/2020 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)

07/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)

07/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

08/12/2020 Worsley Investors Limited (WINV)

08/12/2020 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)

08/12/2020 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)

08/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)

08/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)

08/12/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

08/12/2020 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)

08/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)

08/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)

08/12/2020 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)

08/12/2020 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)



Trading Statement

08/12/2020 Mears Group PLC (MER)

08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)



Ex-Dividend

01/12/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)

02/12/2020 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)

02/12/2020 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)

02/12/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

03/12/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

03/12/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

03/12/2020 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

03/12/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)

03/12/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)

03/12/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)

03/12/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

03/12/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

03/12/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)

03/12/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)

03/12/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)

03/12/2020 Record PLC (REC)

03/12/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

03/12/2020 3I Group PLC (III)

03/12/2020 Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (TEM)

03/12/2020 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)

03/12/2020 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

03/12/2020 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

03/12/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

03/12/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

03/12/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

03/12/2020 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)

03/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI)

03/12/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)

03/12/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)

03/12/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)

03/12/2020 Alternative Credit Investments PLC (ACI)

03/12/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

03/12/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

03/12/2020 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)

03/12/2020 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)

03/12/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)

04/12/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)



