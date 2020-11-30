StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its diabetes drug Forxiga had been approved in Japan to treat patients with chronic heart failure.
The approval was based on positive results from the DAPA-HF phase 3 trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Additionally, Forxiga is currently being tested for heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction in the DELIVER phase 3 trial with data readout anticipated in the second half of 2021, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
