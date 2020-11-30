StockMarketWire.com - GardaWorld granted G4S shareholders more time to accept its 190p a share takeover offer to 16 December from 28 December.
GardaWorld and BC Partners hinted that there would not be willing to up their price for the G4S as the latest run-up in the latter's share price was not expected to last.
'COVID-19 was not the cause of the slump in performance at G4S and neither will its hoped-for abatement be the trigger for improved business performance,' the company said.
G4S shareholders have until 1pm on 16 December to accept the offer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
