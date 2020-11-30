StockMarketWire.com - Drug company Indivior said Reckitt Benckiser's claim against the company in London was without merit and that it had strong grounds for defending against the claim.
The claim, however, had not yet been served on the company, Indivior said.
'If the claim is served, Indivior will fully and vigorously defend itself in any proceedings related to the claim,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
