StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore miner Ferrexpo said it had overturned a ruling in Ukraine that would lift the restrictions on its shares in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining held by Ferrexpo AG Switzerland.
Following a new motion to cancel the restriction, which was filed with the court in November 2020, the group had been successful in cancelling this restriction, the company said.
The group said it understands that the new ruling of the court to cancel the restriction on 50.3% of the shares in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining cannot be appealed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: