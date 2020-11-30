StockMarketWire.com - Biodegradable plastics developer Symphony Environmental Technologies said it had received further successful test reports from Brazil on its anti-viral nitrile gloves and polypropylene fabric facemasks.
The gloves and facemasks were tested against the coronavirus strain MHV, genus Betacoronavirus -- the same genus and family as SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2 and MERS.
Symphony Environmental said the test reports, from the Laboratory of Virology at the University of Campinas, Brazil, concluded that its d2p technology was a potential virucidal agent for the coronavirus group and helped in controlling Covid-19.
The d2pAM glove showed a 99.99% virus-reduction after only one hour of contact.
The d2pAM facemask showed a 99% virus-reduction after one hour of contact with the facemask, and 99.9% after two hours.
The same tests were performed on a glove and a facemask which did not contain d2pAM, and concluded that no virucidal effect was detected.
'These test results are a significant step forward in our global marketing campaign to promote the importance of using our d2p technology in these everyday essential products. We believe this is a major breakthrough in the fight against COVID,' chief executive Michael Laurier said.
'The masks are already available in commercial volumes and, subject to securing manufacturing space, we hope to be able to supply the gloves during the second quarter of 2021 and will market both products through our global distribution network.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
