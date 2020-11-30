StockMarketWire.com - Tech company Dods reported wider losses in the first half of the year as the pandemic hurt revenue and margins.
For the half year ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £2.6 millon from £0.3 million year-on-year as revenue fell to £10.2 million from £12.5 million.
The results for the period were in line with the board's expectations, the company said.
'Despite the continued impact of Covid-19 on revenues, in particular events and training, the group is cash generative, has additional liquidity available and has strengthened and diversified its capabilities and senior management team, particularly through the successful completion of the Merit acquisition in July 2019,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it remained cautious about the outlook for the second half of the year.
At 9:11am: [LON:DODS] Dods Group PLC share price was 0p at 2.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
