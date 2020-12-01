StockMarketWire.com - Banking group Lloyds Banking said Antonio Horta-Osorio had agreed to be proposed for election as chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG starting from 1st May 2021.
Horta-Osorio would step down as chief executive officer and as a director of the group from 30th April 2021.
The company said on Monday it had appointed Charlie Nunn to succeed Horta-Osorio as CEO.
William Chalmers, chief financial officer would, subject to regulatory approval, take on the role of acting CEO in addition to his ongoing responsibilities as CFO, with the support of Robin Budenberg and Alan Dickinson in their roles as chairman and deputy chairman, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
