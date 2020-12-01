StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems supplier Synectics said it had appointed Kerstin Wendt to lead its German business with public transport operators.
Wendt would be based in Synectics' new Berlin office as the business brought its German operations closer to key customer locations.
She was joining the company from Verkehrsverbund Berlin-Brandenburg, where she led the development of fares and digital ticketing for the Berlin-Brandenburg urban transport network.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
