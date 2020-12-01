StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services company Ince said it would consider whether to resume dividends when it reports final results next year following an uptick in first-half performance.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £2.52 million from £0.15 million year-on-year as revenue climbed 6% to £48.2 million.
The results reflected continued development of the business following the settling in of the Ince acquisition, the company said.
'These results demonstrate that we are in a position to deliver future growth and, if that continues over coming months, we should be able to declare a dividend with the final results,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
