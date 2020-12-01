StockMarketWire.com - Power project developer Oracle Power said it and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum would no longer pursue a potential iron ore development in Guinea.
The potential investment had been flagged by the company on 29 July.
The decision was made following initial assessments on the iron ore asset.
Oracle Power said the pair would instead jointly focus on additional opportunities within the natural resources sector in Africa.
At 8:59am: [LON:ORCP] Oracle Power PLC share price was 0p at 0.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
