StockMarketWire.com - Internet of things investor Tern said portfolio company FundamentalVR had secured a three-year contract worth a minimum of £0.9 million from a global medical device company.
The contract was for the creation of a virtual reality platform, embedded on a headset, to accompany every installation of the new client's product, to teach and provide assistance to end users.
Tern said the contract would also deliver recurring annual revenues over its three-year term from licences and support.
At 9:26am: [LON:TERN] Tern Plc share price was 0p at 7.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: