StockMarketWire.com - Wastewater screening group Vulcan Industries said there would be a further delay in the publication of its financial results for the year through March, citing ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.
The company said it was working with its auditors to ensure the results were finalised and released 'as soon as practical in the course of December'.
'Activity in the first quarter of the current financial year was severely impacted by the initial Covid-19 lockdown,' it said.
'Nonetheless M&G operated, albeit at reduced levels, throughout the period and the remaining operations resumed activity towards the end of June 2020.'
"By the end of the second quarter, activity levels were ahead of internal forecasts made at the time of admission to AQSE.'
'This progress has continued into the third quarter.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
