StockMarketWire.com - Shipping and offshore markets services provider Clarkson has announced the appointment of Deborah Abrehart as company secretary with immediate effect, following the resignation of Rachel Spencer.
Spencer resigned as company secretary with effect from 30 November 2020.
Abrehart was previously group company secretary at NEX and prior to that held the same role at easyJet.
At 1:39pm: [LON:CKN] Clarkson PLC share price was 0p at 2445p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
