StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said it has won the AIM Transaction of the Year Award for its acquisition of S.L.E this year.
Inspiration Healthcare announced the acquisition of S.L.E. in June 2020 for a consideration of £18 million which was raised by way of a placing and open offer to certain institutional and individual investors by Cenkos Securities.
Chief executive Neil Campbell said: 'We knew that there was a strong commercial and strategic fit with the acquisition of S.L.E., bringing two British leaders together to improve the outcomes of premature and sick babies around the world and this award recognises those thoughts.'
He added: 'Doing such a transformational transaction, effectively doubling the size of the company, during lockdown whilst maintaining supply of critical care medical products around the world shows what can be done.'
