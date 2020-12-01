StockMarketWire.com - The directors of Thor Mining have advised of high grade gold in stream sediment samples, from the third phase of gold geochemical sampling, carried out in October, at the 100% owned Pilbara Goldfield Ragged Range Project in Western Australia.
In an update, it said that the third phase of stream sediment sampling had defined four distinct clusters of 'consistently high-grade' gold.
Thor Mining confirmed that geochemical data analyses were continuing, with a field mapping and soil sampling program proposed over priority targets within the anomalous 13km gold trend.
Executive chairman Mick Billing said that the project at Ragged Range 'continues to exceed expectations'.
He added: 'A number of very promising drill targets appear destined for testing, and we expect that the interpretation of the airborne magnetic survey results (near completion) should confirm several of these.'
At 2:47pm: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was 0p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
