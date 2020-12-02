StockMarketWire.com - Payments platform Boku upgraded its outlook on annual performance as 'strong' momentum continued.
For the year ending 31 December 2020, the company said it now expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation to be at least $13.5 million, at least $1 million higher than the current consensus market forecast.
The upgrade was underpinned by 'continued strong trading in the company's payments businesses, together with a benefit from COVID-19 related cost savings, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
