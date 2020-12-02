StockMarketWire.com - Fishing equipment retailer Angling Direct upgraded its outlook on annual performance amid strong Black Friday trading and confirmed that all its retail stores would fully re-open following the lifting of government restrictions.

The company said it was now likely to 'exceed current market expectations with a forecast pre IFRS 16 EBITDA outturn for FY21, of not less than £3.8m.'

Still, ongoing uncertainties relating to the pandemic and Brexit 'mean that the board will continue to adopt a prudent approach to planning for the next financial year,' it added.








At 8:51am: [LON:ANG] Angling Direct Plc share price was 0p at 62.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com