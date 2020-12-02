StockMarketWire.com - Outdoor advertising group Ocean Outdoor said co-chairman Tom Goddard would stand down at the end of December to focus on his other business interests.
Co-chairman Aryeh Bourkoff would become the company's sole chairman, while Goddard would remain a special advisor to the company.
At 9:24am: [LON:OOUT] Ocean Outdoor Limited Ord Npv Di share price was 0p at 6.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
