StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien Metals said it had submitted drilling plans to regulators in Australia, having received final testing results for its Hamersley iron ore projects there.
Assays received for 95 rock-chip samples showed highs of 66.95% iron from the Hancock project and 64.39% from the Brockman project.
A maiden reverse circulation drilling programme had been finalised for the Hancock project, with drilling to commence in the first quarter of 2021.
Drilling would test the high-priority Kalgan prospect in the Hancock Ranges tenement, which had been mapped over a strike length of over 3 kilometres.
At 9:52am: [LON:UFO] share price was 0p at 1.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
