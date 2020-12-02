StockMarketWire.com - Fintech investment Augmentum Fintech reported a rise in first-half profit as higher fees and carried interest offset a decline in portfolio investment gains owing to the impact of the pandemic.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, the company pre-tax profit rose to £3.7 million from £3.3 million on year-on-year.
Gains on investments fell to £2.7 million from £4.6 million, while fees and carried interest rose to £2.2 million from a loss of £312,000.
Overall net asset value increased to £139.4 million from £135.8 million seen at 31 March.
At 10:00am: [LON:AUGM] Augmentum Fintech Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 134.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
