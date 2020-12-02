StockMarketWire.com - Kingswood has named David Lawrence as the new CEO of its UK subsidiaries.
Lawrence's appointment is subject to regulatory approval and will see him report to group CEO Gary Wilder.
He has over 30 years' experience in financial services with Lloyds Banking Group where he has held numerous senior leadership roles in distribution and functional areas across its retail, commercial and insurance divisions.
Before joining the AIM-listed Kingswood, he was most recently chief commercial officer for Schroders Personal Wealth.
Elsewhere Kingwood's platform CEO Patrick Goulding will instead focus solely on his duties as group CFO from the new year.
At this point he will step down from the Kingswood board but continue as a director in the firm's UK subsidiaries.
