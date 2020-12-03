StockMarketWire.com - Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has announced payment of dividends to shareholders in euros and sterling.
Holders of A shares will be paid €0.1386 per share by default. Those who elected to receive it in dollars will receive $0.1665 per share, and those who chose sterling will receive 12.48p per share.
B shareholders will be paid 12.48p per share by default. Those who chose a different currency will receive $0.1665 or €0.1386 per share.
This dividend will be payable on 16 December 2020 to those shareholders whose names were on the register on 13 November 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
