StockMarketWire.com - FX risk management and alternative banking solutions company Alpha FX upgraded its outlook on performance and said it would reinstate its dividend at year-end following a stronger second-half performance.
The company said it expected full year earnings to be ahead of expectations after recording strong performance in October and November, with H2 2020 revenue across all business divisions growing versus the comparable period in H2 2019.
'In light of this, and recognising the importance of dividends to stakeholders, the board intends to reinstate a dividend policy at the year-end,' it added.
At 8:00am: [LON:AFX] Alpha Fx Group PLC share price was 0p at 1200p
