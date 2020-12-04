StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration company Kavango Resources said it had started field exploration programmes at its South Ghanzi project on the Kalahari copper belt in Botswana.
The first phase of field exploration on the project was an orientation programme, designed to 'map out the soil geochemistry and geological structures across the areas of initial interest. This will help identify targets for follow up work,' the company said.
Only thin Kalahari sand cover was encountered, which was encouraging for future exploration work, the company said.
The ground magnetic surveying, conducted over 68.8km, covered a number of sub-outcropping redox boundaries, which were typically associated with copper mineralisation, it added,
'Results from the laboratory testing of the soil samples and the reprocessing of the ground magnetic data are expected later this month,' the company said.
At 8:48am: [LON:KAV] Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 2.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
