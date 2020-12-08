StockMarketWire.com - Euromoney Institutional Investor has acquired saas platform WealthEngine for $14.5 million.

WealthEngine is a workflow tool which profiles US individuals and is used by clients for prospecting potential customers.

This acquisition has been made to complement Euromoney's People Intelligence business which already includes Wealth-X and BoardEx.

It is expected to be earnings accretive for Euromoney and deliver ROI above WACC in the current financial year.


