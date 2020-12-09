StockMarketWire.com - Kitchen and joinery products supplier Howden Joinery upgraded its outlook on profit as 'strong' performance continued since a previous update on 2 November.

The company said it now expected pre-tax profit to be around 10% above the top end of current analyst forecasts of £123 million to £152 million.

Guidance on gross margin was unchanged.

Howden said trading had continued to be strong, with UK depots revenue from 1 November to 28 November increasing by 18.8% and by 17.2% on a same depot basis.

For the year to date UK revenue was 5.1% below that for 2019.

The group expected to release its 2020 preliminary results, including an update on market conditions, on 25 February.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com