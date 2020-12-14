StockMarketWire.com - Metals exploration and development company Power Metal Resources has completed the second diamond drill hole at its Molopo Farms complex project in Botswana.
Hole KKME 1-6, which is the second hole of a planned four-hole programme, was drilled successfully down to a depth of 547 metres.
Ultramafic rocks were intersected immediately beneath the Kalahari Group sediments at 27 metres and continue to the end of hole, a total down hole ultramafic intercept of approximately 520 metres.
The third drill hole will commence when the drilling team return from their scheduled December Christmas break.
‘Results from the second drill hole continue to demonstrate the target geological model of an intrusive feeder zone which is a prospective setting for nickel and PGM mineralisation,’ chief executive Paul Johnson said.
‘Drilling for the remaining two drill targets will recommence after the Christmas break and in the interim the extensive technical work in relation to the first two completed holes continues. We will provide further updates as material developments occur.’
At 2:11pm: [LON:POW] share price was 0p at 1.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
