StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust BMO Global Smaller Companies reported performance that fell short of its benchmark in the first half of the year.
Net asset value with debt at market value increased to 133.93p per share, giving a total return of 13.1%, undershooting the benchmark total return of 15.2%.
The share price ended the period at 123.8p, delivering a total return of 12.6%.
The interim dividend was held at 0.55p per ordinary share.
'As mentioned above, the conclusion of the Brexit discussions will be important for the UK equity market especially at the smaller company end of the spectrum,' the company said. 'This will also have wider ramifications especially for European stocks and sterling in the foreign exchange markets.'
At 8:02am: [LON:BGSC] Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC share price was 0p at 132.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: