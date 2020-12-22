StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten miner W Resources said it had upped concentrator recovery rates at its La Parrilla tungsten and tin project in Spain.
Recovery rates in Decemberwere 58.7% of tungsten trioxide, increasing from 40% in November.
The company also said that a 20 ton shipment of tungsten concentrate was completed in December, with a 25 ton shipment of tin concentrate awaiting collection by the customer.
At least one more 20 to shipment of tungsten concentrate was expected to be made this month.
Mining has continued on a four-day working week at La Parrilla and would continue throughout the majority of the festive period and up to and including 31 December.
'Overall, no production time will be lost as shifts from the 24 and 25 December will be completed on other days,' the company said.
'The team at La Parrilla is now looking to transition to a five-day working week in early 2021.'
At 9:10am: [LON:WRES] W Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.12p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
