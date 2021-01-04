Interim Result
12/01/2021 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)
12/01/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
12/01/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
13/01/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
14/01/2021 Ilika PLC (IKA)
19/01/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
19/01/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
Final Result
14/01/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
14/01/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
14/01/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
AGM / EGM
05/01/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)
06/01/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)
07/01/2021 Cadence Minerals PLC (KDNC)
07/01/2021 Global Petroleum Limited (GBP)
07/01/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
07/01/2021 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
07/01/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
08/01/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
08/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
11/01/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
11/01/2021 Equatorial Palm Oil PLC (PAL)
11/01/2021 Honye Financial Services Limited (HOYE)
12/01/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
12/01/2021 Myanmar Investments International Ltd (MIL)
12/01/2021 Rdl Realisation PLC (RDL)
12/01/2021 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
12/01/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
13/01/2021 Octagonal PLC (OCT)
13/01/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
13/01/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
13/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
13/01/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)
14/01/2021 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS)
14/01/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
14/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)
14/01/2021 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)
14/01/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
14/01/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
14/01/2021 Aa PLC (AA.)
14/01/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
15/01/2021 Zenith Energy Ltd (ZEN)
15/01/2021 Summerway Capital Plc Ord 1p (SWC)
15/01/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
15/01/2021 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
18/01/2021 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
18/01/2021 Craven House Capital PLC (CRV)
19/01/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
19/01/2021 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
19/01/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
20/01/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)
20/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
Trading Statement
05/01/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
05/01/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
05/01/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
06/01/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
06/01/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
08/01/2021 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
11/01/2021 Sig PLC (SHI)
11/01/2021 Abcam PLC (ABC)
12/01/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)
12/01/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
12/01/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
12/01/2021 THG Holdings (THG)
12/01/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
12/01/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
13/01/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)
13/01/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
13/01/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
13/01/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
13/01/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
13/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
14/01/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
14/01/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
14/01/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
14/01/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
14/01/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
14/01/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
14/01/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
14/01/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
14/01/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
14/01/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
14/01/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
14/01/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
19/01/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
Ex-Dividend
05/01/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
06/01/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
06/01/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
06/01/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
07/01/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
07/01/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
07/01/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
07/01/2021 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
07/01/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
07/01/2021 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)
07/01/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
07/01/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
07/01/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
07/01/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
07/01/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
07/01/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
07/01/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
07/01/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
07/01/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
07/01/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
07/01/2021 Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC (BGEU)
07/01/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
07/01/2021 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
07/01/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
07/01/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
07/01/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
07/01/2021 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
07/01/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
07/01/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
07/01/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
07/01/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
07/01/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
07/01/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
07/01/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
07/01/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
07/01/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
07/01/2021 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)
