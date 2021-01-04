Interim Result

12/01/2021 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)

12/01/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

12/01/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

13/01/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

14/01/2021 Ilika PLC (IKA)

19/01/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)

19/01/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)



Final Result

14/01/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)

14/01/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

14/01/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)



AGM / EGM

05/01/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)

06/01/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)

07/01/2021 Cadence Minerals PLC (KDNC)

07/01/2021 Global Petroleum Limited (GBP)

07/01/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)

07/01/2021 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)

07/01/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)

08/01/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)

08/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)

11/01/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

11/01/2021 Equatorial Palm Oil PLC (PAL)

11/01/2021 Honye Financial Services Limited (HOYE)

12/01/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

12/01/2021 Myanmar Investments International Ltd (MIL)

12/01/2021 Rdl Realisation PLC (RDL)

12/01/2021 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)

12/01/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)

13/01/2021 Octagonal PLC (OCT)

13/01/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)

13/01/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)

13/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)

13/01/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)

14/01/2021 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS)

14/01/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)

14/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)

14/01/2021 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)

14/01/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)

14/01/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)

14/01/2021 Aa PLC (AA.)

14/01/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)

15/01/2021 Zenith Energy Ltd (ZEN)

15/01/2021 Summerway Capital Plc Ord 1p (SWC)

15/01/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)

15/01/2021 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)

18/01/2021 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)

18/01/2021 Craven House Capital PLC (CRV)

19/01/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)

19/01/2021 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)

19/01/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)

20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

20/01/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)

20/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)



Trading Statement

05/01/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)

05/01/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

05/01/2021 Next PLC (NXT)

06/01/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)

06/01/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)

08/01/2021 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)

11/01/2021 Sig PLC (SHI)

11/01/2021 Abcam PLC (ABC)

12/01/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)

12/01/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)

12/01/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)

12/01/2021 THG Holdings (THG)

12/01/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)

12/01/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

13/01/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)

13/01/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

13/01/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

13/01/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

13/01/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

13/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

14/01/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

14/01/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

14/01/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

14/01/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

14/01/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

14/01/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

14/01/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)

14/01/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

14/01/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)

14/01/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)

14/01/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)

14/01/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)

19/01/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)



Ex-Dividend

05/01/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)

06/01/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

06/01/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)

06/01/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

07/01/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

07/01/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)

07/01/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

07/01/2021 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)

07/01/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

07/01/2021 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)

07/01/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)

07/01/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

07/01/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

07/01/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

07/01/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)

07/01/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)

07/01/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)

07/01/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)

07/01/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

07/01/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

07/01/2021 Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC (BGEU)

07/01/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)

07/01/2021 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)

07/01/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

07/01/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)

07/01/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

07/01/2021 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)

07/01/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

07/01/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

07/01/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

07/01/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)

07/01/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)

07/01/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)

07/01/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

07/01/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

07/01/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

07/01/2021 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com