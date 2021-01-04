CA
04/01/2021 14:30 Canada manufacturing PMI
CH
04/01/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
04/01/2021 03:15 China manufacturing PMI
DE
04/01/2021 08:55 Germany manufacturing PMI
ES
04/01/2021 08:15 Spain manufacturing PMI
EU
04/01/2021 09:00 Eurozone manufacturing PMI
FR
04/01/2021 08:50 France manufacturing PMI
IE
04/01/2021 01:01 Ireland manufacturing PMI
IT
04/01/2021 08:45 Italy manufacturing PMI
JP
04/01/2021 00:30 Japan manufacturing PMI
04/01/2021 23:50 monetary base
UK
04/01/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
04/01/2021 09:30 capital issuance
04/01/2021 09:30 lending to individuals and Businesses, broad money and credit
US
04/01/2021 14:45 US manufacturing PMI
04/01/2021 15:00 construction spending - construction put in place
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com