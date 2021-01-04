StockMarketWire.com - Music royalty investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired the music catalogue of record producer Jimmy Iovine.
Under the terms of the deal, Hipgnosis acquired 100% of Jimmy Iovine's catalogue of worldwide producer royalties comprising 259 songs and his film production royalties for '8 Mile' and 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: