StockMarketWire.com - Music royalty investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired the music catalogue of record producer Jimmy Iovine.

Under the terms of the deal, Hipgnosis acquired 100% of Jimmy Iovine's catalogue of worldwide producer royalties comprising 259 songs and his film production royalties for '8 Mile' and 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com