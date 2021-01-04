StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher Monday on the first day of trading for 2021, as the AstraZeneca and Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out across the country.
At 08:38, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 122 points, or 1.9%, at 6,582.93.
The first dose of the newly-approved vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University was rolled out across the UK today.
AstraZeneca rose 1.8% to 7,447p a share as the pharma giant said it had completed the sale of commercial rights to its hypertension medications Atacand and Atacand Plus in over 70 countries to Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH.
Ladbrokes owner Entain surged 29% to 1,438p a share after it confirmed that it had received proposed merger offer of about 1,383 pence a share from MGM Resorts International.
Entain, however, rejected the offer, saying it undervalued the company.
Ferguson fell 0.14% to 8,812p a share after the plumbing company said it had agreed to sell Wolseley UK, its UK-based heating and plumbing distribution business, to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a global private investment firm for approximately £308 million.
Business parks operator Sirius Real Estate climbed 3% to 96.4p after completing the acquisition of three business parks in Germany for a total of €26 million.
Science and engineering group QinetiQ rose 1.6% to 324.75p after winning a five-year £127 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defence to provide engineering services for the Typhoon combat aircraft.
IT services provider IDE jumped 93% to 1.5p after winning a 'significant' new contract, worth £22.5 million over the three years, with an existing customer within its partnership channel.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
