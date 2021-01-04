StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Caledonia Mining raised its quarterly dividend by 10% amid increased production and higher gold prices.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.11 a share from $0.10 a share.
The company said it was targeting annual production of 61,000 to 67,000 ounces of gold in 2021, and 80,000 ounces of gold per annum from 2022.
'Increasing production, a high gold price and good cost control have continued to result in increased cash generation which has given the board confidence that the business can sustain a higher level of dividend distributions before the benefits of central shaft are realised,' the company said.
