CA

06/01/2021 13:15 official international reserves

07/01/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade

07/01/2021 15:00 Ivey PMI

08/01/2021 13:30 labour force survey

11/01/2021 15:30 Bank of Canada business outlook survey



CH

07/01/2021 07:30 retail sales

08/01/2021 06:45 unemployment

08/01/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves



CN

06/01/2021 03:15 services PMI

11/01/2021 03:00 PPI

11/01/2021 03:00 CPI



DE

06/01/2021 08:55 services PMI

06/01/2021 13:00 provisional CPI

07/01/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders and turnover

08/01/2021 07:00 foreign trade

08/01/2021 07:00 industrial production



ES

06/01/2021 08:15 services PMI

11/01/2021 08:00 industrial production



EU

06/01/2021 09:00 services PMI

06/01/2021 10:00 PPI

07/01/2021 09:00 ECB economic bulletin

07/01/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation

07/01/2021 10:00 business climate and economic sentiment indicators

07/01/2021 10:00 retail trade

08/01/2021 10:00 unemployment



FR

06/01/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey

06/01/2021 07:45 provisional CPI

06/01/2021 08:50 services PMI

08/01/2021 07:45 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

08/01/2021 07:45 balance of payments

08/01/2021 07:45 industrial production



IE

06/01/2021 01:01 services PMI

06/01/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment

07/01/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover

08/01/2021 11:00 retail sales



IT

06/01/2021 08:45 services PMI

07/01/2021 10:00 provisional CPI

08/01/2021 10:00 unemployment



JP

06/01/2021 00:30 services PMI

06/01/2021 05:00 consumer confidence survey

07/01/2021 23:30 household spending

07/01/2021 23:50 provisional trade statistics

08/01/2021 02:00 imported vehicle sales

08/01/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions



UK

06/01/2021 00:01 shop price index

06/01/2021 07:00 UK official holdings of international reserves

06/01/2021 09:00 SMMT car registration figures

06/01/2021 09:30 CIPS -Markit services PMI

06/01/2021 14:30 BoE Governor Bailey appears before Treasury Committee

07/01/2021 09:30 UK Finance quarterly business finance review

07/01/2021 09:30 CIP-Markit construction PMI

07/01/2021 09:30 narrow money (notes and coin) and reserve balances

08/01/2021 00:01 British Retail Consortium and ShopperTrak publish Footfall Monitor

08/01/2021 08:30 Halifax House Price Index



US

06/01/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey

06/01/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report

06/01/2021 14:45 services PMI

06/01/2021 15:00 manufacturers' shipments, inventories and orders

06/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

06/01/2021 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes and economic forecast

07/01/2021 12:30 Challenger job-cut report

07/01/2021 13:30 international trade in goods and services

07/01/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims

07/01/2021 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI

07/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

07/01/2021 17:00 monthly retail chain store sales index

07/01/2021 21:30 money stock measures

07/01/2021 21:30 federal discount window borrowings

07/01/2021 21:30 foreign central bank holdings

08/01/2021 13:30 jobs report for December

08/01/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade

08/01/2021 20:00 consumer credit

11/01/2021 15:00 employment trends index



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com