StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure solutions company Costain said it expected to report full-year results in line with expectations as it continued to operate productively with effective safety measures in place across all contracts amid the ongoing pandemic.
The year-end order book stood at £4.2 billion, unchanged year-on-year with about £1,020 million secured for 2021, up from the £940 million that was secured for 2020 at end of 2019, the company said.
Year-end net cash position of £102.5 million was ahead of expectations and ahead of last year's £64.9 million, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
