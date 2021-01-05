StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure solutions company Costain said it expected to report full-year results in line with expectations as it continued to operate productively with effective safety measures in place across all contracts amid the ongoing pandemic.

The year-end order book stood at £4.2 billion, unchanged year-on-year with about £1,020 million secured for 2021, up from the £940 million that was secured for 2020 at end of 2019, the company said.

Year-end net cash position of £102.5 million was ahead of expectations and ahead of last year's £64.9 million, it added.




