StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Impax Asset Management said assets under discretionary and advisory management had increased by nearly a quarter to a record high in the first quarter of its financial year.
On 31 December 2020, the company's AUM totalled £25.2 billion, representing an increase of 24.8% for the quarter and a new record high, the company said.
At 8:15am: [LON:IPX] Impax Asset Management Group PLC share price was 0p at 590p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
