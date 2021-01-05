StockMarketWire.com - Spectra Systems, which provides technology for secure transactions, has announced that on 4 January, WH Ireland Limited purchased for cancellation 200,000 of Spectra's common shares at a price of 169 pence per share.
This purchase was made in accordance with the company's Byelaws and with a board authority dated 8 April 2019 for up to 4,500,000 of the company's shares to be bought back. A total of 846,000 common shares have been purchased and cancelled under this authority.
The company's issued share capital now comprises 45,354,724 common shares as follows: 820,485 shares in the Regulation S stock line ISIN number USU8457D1091 (AIM:SPSC); and 44,534,239 shares in the unrestricted line ISIN number US84756T1060 (AIM:SPSY).
Spectra Systems has no shares in treasury.
At 9:41am: [LON:SPSY] Spectra Systems Corporation share price was 0p at 184p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
