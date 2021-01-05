StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure developer John Laing Group has announced a new chief financial officer will join the board from 6 January 2021.
Rob Memmott was previously the chief financial officer of the financial services group Praetura. Prior to that he worked as group chief financial officer at Arrow Global for six and a half years, and as finance director for Leeds Bradford Airport before that.
In his new role, he will be paid £390,000 and will be eligible to participate in the executive directors’ annual bonus scheme. The scheme offers Memmott the opportunity to secure an additional £390,000, should he achieve all stated targets set by the remuneration committee.
In a statement, Ben Loomes, chief executive officer of John Laing, said Mr Memmott would add valuable experience and skills which will strengthen the executive team.
At 1:22pm: [LON:JLG] John Laing Group PLC share price was 0p at 306.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: