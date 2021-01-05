StockMarketWire.com - In December 2020 Wizz Air carried just one fifth of the passengers it did in the same period a year earlier.
In an update to investors, the Hungarian carrier announced it flew 655,722 passengers in December 2020, down from 3.3m people in the same month in 2019. The impact of the global pandemic decimated traveller numbers throughout the year.
The company saw passenger numbers for the whole of 2020, down by 58.1%. Traveller numbers fell from 39.8m in 2019 to 16.7m.
As a result of the decreased load factor, the airline, which said it operates the ‘lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines,’ saw an increase of 44% of CO2 per passenger/km.
Across the whole of 2020, the airline said that 67.1 grams of CO2 per passenger/kilometre were produced.
Despite the slump in passenger demand, Wizz Air announced new routes between Doncaster Sheffield, Gatwick and London Luton bases and destinations in Turkey, Bulgaria, Spain and Greece.
At 1:43pm: [LON:WIZZ] Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 4370p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
