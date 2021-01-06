CA
07/01/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
07/01/2021 15:00 Ivey PMI
CH
07/01/2021 07:30 retail sales
DE
07/01/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders and turnover
EU
07/01/2021 09:00 ECB economic bulletin
07/01/2021 10:00 business climate and economic sentiment indicators
07/01/2021 10:00 retail trade
07/01/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
IE
07/01/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover
IT
07/01/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
JP
07/01/2021 23:30 household spending
07/01/2021 23:50 provisional trade statistics
UK
07/01/2021 09:30 narrow money (notes and coin) and reserve balances
07/01/2021 09:30 UK Finance quarterly business finance review
07/01/2021 09:30 CIP-Markit construction PMI
US
07/01/2021 12:30 Challenger job-cut report
07/01/2021 13:30 international trade in goods and services
07/01/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
07/01/2021 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI
07/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
07/01/2021 17:00 monthly retail chain store sales index
07/01/2021 21:30 foreign central bank holdings
07/01/2021 21:30 federal discount window borrowings
07/01/2021 21:30 money stock measures
