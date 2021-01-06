AGM / EGM
07/01/2021 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
07/01/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
07/01/2021 Cadence Minerals PLC (KDNC)
07/01/2021 Global Petroleum Limited (GBP)
07/01/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
Trading Statement
07/01/2021 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)
Ex-Dividend
07/01/2021 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)
07/01/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
07/01/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
07/01/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
07/01/2021 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
07/01/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
07/01/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
07/01/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
07/01/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
07/01/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
07/01/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
07/01/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
07/01/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
07/01/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
07/01/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
07/01/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
07/01/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
07/01/2021 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
07/01/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
07/01/2021 Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC (BGEU)
07/01/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
07/01/2021 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
07/01/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
07/01/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
07/01/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
07/01/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
07/01/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
07/01/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
07/01/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
07/01/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
07/01/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
07/01/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
07/01/2021 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com