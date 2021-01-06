StockMarketWire.com - Power generation company Aggreko said it had signed contract revisions with The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games that increased the contract value to $315 million from an initial value of about $200 million.
The revisions in the contract reflected both scope changes and the impact of the delay of the Games into this year, the company said.
The company reiterated its pre-tax profit guidance for 2021 of £170-to-190 million, which it said assumes the Games proceed as planned at this increased overall contract value.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
