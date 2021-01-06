StockMarketWire.com - Proton cancer therapy systems maker Advanced Oncotherapy said it had struck a financing agreement with DiaMedCare AG that would reduce the price for customers accessing its proton systems.
Under the terms of the partnership agreement, DiaMedCare would acquire the company's LIGHT systems and lease them back to the company's customers that were commissioning the LIGHT system for oncology treatments.
In addition, DiaMedCare would also be able to bridge manufacturing costs until delivery of the LIGHT system to customers.
'This partnership is a key step forward in the company's commercialisation strategy as it offers Advanced Oncotherapy's customers the opportunity to access LIGHT systems at a much more affordable price,' the company said.
At 8:36am: [LON:AVO] Advanced Oncotherapy PLC share price was 0p at 30.5p
