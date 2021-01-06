StockMarketWire.com - Brookcourt Solutions, part of organisational resilience group Shearwater Group, has secured a five-year supply agreement with a global fashion retailer headquartered in New York.
The first contract is for delivering a secure ID-authenticated printing solution as well as a 12-month maintenance and service contract, for use within 10 European countries across 17 sites. The first contract is valued at £860,000, of which the majority is expected to be recognised in the current full year.
The group said this contract win underpins the current full-year forecasts, and the supply agreement has the potential to deliver further revenue opportunities in future years.
The client chose Brookcourt's solution due to its superior technology and enhanced security features, safeguarding important documentation which is never left unattended but can be printed securely when required. This solution ensures that the global retailer is protected by very high security standards, while the new technology will also deliver improved efficiencies and cost savings for the client.
Phil Higgins, group chief executive officer of Shearwater, said: 'Our new client appreciates the importance of maintaining vigorous security standards in order to protect its business. The supply agreement demonstrates Brookcourt's ability to leverage its deep understanding of best-in-class technologies in order to deploy robust, effective and cost-efficient solutions for complex businesses such as this which span numerous markets.'
At 9:18am: [LON:SWG] Shearwater Group Plc share price was 0p at 152.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: