StockMarketWire.com - Silence Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that develops gene therapeutic technology based on RNA interference, has announced Craig Tooman as its new chief financial officer and Michael Davidson as a non-executive director of the board.
Tooman has also become a member of the executive leadership team, effective immediately. His career in the biopharmaceutical industry spans more than 30 years, including 15 years of experience as a public company CFO.
Most recently, he was CFO and chief operating officer at Vyome Therapeutics, and prior to this was CFO and then CEO of Aratana Therapeutics where he successfully negotiated a merger with Elanco.
Mark Rothera, president and CEO of Silence Therapeutics, said Tooman brings a deep understanding of financial strategy, US capital markets and business development and added: 'His appointment comes at a time of significant opportunity and growth, highlighted by the advancement of our two wholly owned product candidates into the clinic and three anticipated clinical data readouts this year.'
Davidson is currently a professor of medicine and director of the Lipid Clinic at the University of Chicago and serves as CEO of New Amsterdam Pharma. During his more than 30-year career, Dr. Davidson has published more than 350 medical journal articles and authored three books on lipidology.
His research background encompasses both pharmaceutical and nutritional clinical trials, including extensive research on statins, novel lipid-lowering drugs, and omega-3 fatty acids. Davidson founded the Chicago Center for Clinical Research, which became the largest investigator site in the United States and was acquired by Pharmaceutical Product Development in 1996.
Mark Rothera, president and CEO of Silence Therapeutics commented: 'As we advance SLN360 through the clinic this year, we look forward to benefiting from his deep expertise in cardiovascular drug development. Further, his proven track record of growing successful biotech companies will be of value to us as we continue to advance our innovative GalNAc siRNA platform globally.'
